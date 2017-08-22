County board crosses party lines with election judge appointments

A Republican-led elections board gave each precinct mostly Democrat election judges in New Hanover County.

"Never thought about stacking the board (with Republicans)," Chairman Jonathan Washburn, a registered Republican, said Tuesday. "I haven't had any comments or pressures or suggestions from anyone in the Republican party that that's something we should try to do or consider doing. It never came up."

The board found itself in a unique position during Tuesday afternoon's special meeting. The state board and county election boards tend to reflect the governor's party affiliation.

Governor Roy Cooper is busy appealing the Republican-led General Assembly's legislature creating a bipartisan state elections board. The state elections board appoints members of county election boards.

Washburn said anyone hoping for a clash between his party and Democrats would be disappointed because he doesn't view election judge appointments as a partisan issue.

"We really are just trying to get everyone who is registered in there, voted, no mistakes, no errors," Washburn explained. "We wanted to honor what would have been the case had two Democrats been on the board of elections."

The Brunswick County Board of Elections, also a Republican-majority board, faces a similar decision with its election judge appointments on Sept. 5.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.