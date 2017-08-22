Local athletes complete Special Olympics Global Messengers progr - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Local athletes complete Special Olympics Global Messengers program

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) -

Two local athletes are Special Olympics Global Messengers after completing a training program at Special Olympics North Carolina headquarters in Morrisville.

Wilmington's Mark Allen and Leland's Ian Lerch are two of 10 Special Olympics athletes who participated in the program Aug. 18-19. Global Messengers recruit other athletes and volunteers and give public education presentations about how Special Olympics has enriched their lives.

As part of the Global Messenger training, athletes learn about the history of Special Olympics and how to prepare an effective presentation. The athletes then create their first speech and present it to the class. 

Athletes were nominated by their Special Olympics local program coordinators.

To schedule a Global Messengers speaker, call Rachel McQuiston at 919-719-7662 ext. 110 or visit the Special Olympics North Carolina website for a list of Global Messengers throughout the state. 

Here is a list of the new Global Messengers and their coaches/mentors:
 
Global Messenger                                                     Speech Coach/Mentor  
Mark Allen of Wilmington                                         Natalie Robins of Wilmington
Matthew Farfaglia of Sanford                                  Candace Confair of Sanford
Ian Lerch of Leland                                                   Tiffany Lesley of Wilmington
Bryan Evans of Greensboro                                       Charyl Clark of Greensboro
Samuel McAllister of Archdale                                 Jeff Caudill of High Point
Kelli Hutson of Durham                                             Catherine Hart of Durham
Randy Killian of Conover                                          Brian “Austin” Cook of Hickory
Stephanie Wilkerson of Thomasville                        Lori Wilkerson of Thomasville
Justin Walker of Conover                                          Tara Walker of Conover
Brogan DeBuhr of Raleigh                                        Dana DeBuhr of Raleigh

