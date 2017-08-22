Local athletes complete Special Olympics Global Messengers program

The newest group of Special Olympics Global Messengers poses for a photo outside Special Olympics North Carolina headquarters. (Source: Special Olympics North Carolina)

Two local athletes are Special Olympics Global Messengers after completing a training program at Special Olympics North Carolina headquarters in Morrisville.

Wilmington's Mark Allen and Leland's Ian Lerch are two of 10 Special Olympics athletes who participated in the program Aug. 18-19. Global Messengers recruit other athletes and volunteers and give public education presentations about how Special Olympics has enriched their lives.

As part of the Global Messenger training, athletes learn about the history of Special Olympics and how to prepare an effective presentation. The athletes then create their first speech and present it to the class.

Athletes were nominated by their Special Olympics local program coordinators.

To schedule a Global Messengers speaker, call Rachel McQuiston at 919-719-7662 ext. 110 or visit the Special Olympics North Carolina website for a list of Global Messengers throughout the state.

Here is a list of the new Global Messengers and their coaches/mentors:



Global Messenger Speech Coach/Mentor

Mark Allen of Wilmington Natalie Robins of Wilmington

Matthew Farfaglia of Sanford Candace Confair of Sanford

Ian Lerch of Leland Tiffany Lesley of Wilmington

Bryan Evans of Greensboro Charyl Clark of Greensboro

Samuel McAllister of Archdale Jeff Caudill of High Point

Kelli Hutson of Durham Catherine Hart of Durham

Randy Killian of Conover Brian “Austin” Cook of Hickory

Stephanie Wilkerson of Thomasville Lori Wilkerson of Thomasville

Justin Walker of Conover Tara Walker of Conover

Brogan DeBuhr of Raleigh Dana DeBuhr of Raleigh

