Brunswick County names economic development group's board members

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved an economic development organization at a July 10 meeting and the group's Board of Directors was named Monday night. (Source: WECT)

At Monday's Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting, five men were appointed to the county's new economic development Board of Directors.

Allen Bryant, Dr. John Ward, Dennis Ewald, Clint Berry and Michael Reives were named board members for the new organization which was approved on July 10. The economic development organization is a public/private nonprofit and will consist of the five members appointed on Monday, the chairman and vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners, eight representatives from the professional, industrial and service sectors and the county manager in a non-voting capacity.

In September, the economic development organization, which has operated separately from Brunswick County, will consider adopting new bylaws formalizing the transition and recruit an executive director. Development of a strategic plan and fundraising can also begin at that time.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.