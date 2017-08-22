Back to School Week: What parents need to know about bullying

Back to School Week on First at Four. (Source: WECT)

In the United States, 160,000 students stay home from school each day because they feel unsafe. That's according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Bullying is a big problem in our nation’s schools.

Today, Judy Stubblefield, a behavior specialist with New Hanover County Schools, will join us on WECT News First at Four to talk about what parents need to know when it comes to bullying.

We will discuss what parents can do to try to prevent bullying and put a stop to it once it starts.

New Hanover County Schools has a form you can fill out to report bullying. You can access it online here.

For more resources on this subject, click here.

