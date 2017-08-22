Work continues on new Love Grove bridge project

Work continues on a new bridge that will provide additional access to the Love Grove neighborhood in Wilmington.

Officials said the contractor has completed installation of supporting structures underneath both sides of the bridge and will now work on the horizontal span.

Workers are using "top-down" construction, which eliminates the need for operating heavy equipment on the ground by building outward with equipment traveling across the newly completed structure.

Officials said this method minimizes disturbance to the marshlands and reduces the footprint of building the bridge.

Construction on the $5 million bridge project began in February and is expected to wrap up early next year.

The new Love Grove bridge is one of 38 projects that were approved by voters in the 2014 Transportation Bond.

