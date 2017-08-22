Did the solar eclipse damage your eyes?

How to tell if you may have damaged your eyes in the eclipse. (Source: WECT)

The eclipse has come and gone, now many are left worrying if it damaged their eyes.

Whether you accidentally glanced at the sun or are concerned your glasses may have been fake, many are wondering what solar retinopathy, or eye damage from an eclipse, would consist of.

Dr. Chris Covington of Wilmington Eye explained warning signs of damage include visual distortions, blurring of vision, and black spots in vision that do not go away after a few minutes.

"Most of the time that damage may be just temporary but there can be permanent damage, so it's very important for them to get in to see their eye doctor," said Covington.

Eye sensitivity for a few hours after the eclipse may be normal, but Covington noted any sensitivity that lasts more than a few hours could be cause for concern.

The sun is no stronger during an eclipse than at any other time, so looking directly at the sun for an extended period will always pose a risk.

However, if you accidentally glanced at the sun there is not a huge cause for concern.

"Typically there’s not going to be any permanent damage from a quick glance." said Covington, "However, any extended viewing can cause damage.

Those with concerns can print out an Amsler grid from online to check for damage. While it is usually used for patients with macular degeneration it can be a helpful resource for any central vision problem where the retina is affected.

"If they do have any damage to the retina from solar retinopathy may notice some distortions in those lines. If they see that they definitely need to be seen by their eye doctor," said Covington.

He also said it is better to be safe than sorry and make an appointment with an eye doctor if you do fear something is wrong.

"Unfortunately we probably will see a few people with serious eye problems from the eclipse. The last time there was a total eclipse there were people with documented solar retinopathy or damage to the retina," he said.

Most of the time retina damage is not reversible or completely treatable.

"There can be some treatment but a lot of that damage can be irreparable and really needs to be monitored. We have instrumentation here in the office that allows us to look at the finer details of the retina to assess for damage and follow that over time," said Covington.

