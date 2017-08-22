2 NC State football players dismissed in sexual assault allegation investigation

Two freshman N.C. State football players were dismissed from the team following an investigation into sexual assault allegations from an on-campus party on July 21, the school said.

Three other freshman players were dismissed.

The disciplinary actions taken against the players “are not regarding the allegations of sexual assault.”

Freshmen Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed from the team.

Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas have been suspended, according to the University.

N.C. State University Police have turned over evidence to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office following an investigation sexual assault allegations. Criminal charges are possible.

The five freshman football players were at the on-campus party in a student’s room at Wolf Village where alcohol and marijuana were present.

University Police officers have spent approximately 800 hours working on the investigation, the school said.

