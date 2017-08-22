Fitness instructor celebrates 95th birthday

Dot Dibble has been leading 'Faithfully Fit' fitness classes for 17 years. Dibble said she began teaching the class for seniors through the Temple Baptist Church as a way to stay active herself, and at 95 years old she has no plans to stop.

“You cannot just sit around because then you get to where you cannot move around. You have to keep everything working, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re working on all your joints, all your muscles and trying to keep those so that they can move and help you be active,” she said.

Dibble celebrated her birthday with her class Tuesday morning at the Midtown YMCA at the Temple Baptist Activity Center.

Penny Reilly has been taking the class for 14 years, and said she's proud to tell people about her instructor.

“She is amazing and at 95 she kicks the highest in the class,” said Reilly, “She is smart and charming and thankful for us but we’re more thankful for her.”

Dibble said she is an active member of her church, and attends weekly Bible study as well.

Tess Bargebuhr sat down with Dibble Tuesday, and will have more on her class tonight on WECT.

