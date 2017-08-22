Mother of fatal accident victim: 'I have forgiven him, and God has forgiven him'

Lee says he is grateful for Decatur and her family's support as the stress of what he caused is often too hard to bear. (Source: WECT)

Lee and Faye Decatur, Mathis' mother, sat together on a porch swing Tuesday, minutes after Lee was told to turn himself in to a juvenile counselor with the Pender County District Attorney's office. (Source: WECT)

Lindsay Mathis, 50, was hit and killed by a pickup truck Aug. 12 while riding on his motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 117 in Pender County.

Lee Malpass, 15, was driving the truck that killed Mathis. He had only had his permit for about three months.

"I came to the stop light stopped for a few seconds went to turn and just didn't see him in time," Lee explained.

"I miss my son but nothing I do will bring him back, so why put punishment on a child that made an innocent mistake?" Decatur questioned.

Lee says he faces a charge of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Decatur, however, plans to plead with the District Attorney to drop the charge.

"No matter what happens, it's not going to bring him back," Decatur said. "This was truly an accident. Lee had no intentions of doing that."

Both Lee and Decatur say they would like to see the light at the intersection changed. There is no green arrow signaling to turn left.

"Before I see this happen to another teenager or someone takes another life, I would like for the DOT to please reconsider that light over there, its uncalled for," Decatur said.

The DOT has gotten several emails from concerned drivers about the intersection, they issued a statement to one of those drivers that read:

A study was completed in April 2017 at the intersection of U.S. 117 and N.C. 210 in Rocky Point. The attached letter provides more information on what was reviewed for this study. Although, technical warrants are not met for additional left turn phases at this intersection, due to the configuration, the department is in approval of this installation. The cost estimate to complete this work is $31,000.

Decatur and Lee have been in contact each day since Mathis' death, a tragedy that brought two unlikely people together.

"Lindsey has connected us," Decatur said. "We never know what God will put in our life. We never know how they will come for."

"I have been stressed out. I have been bothered by it a lot," Lee said. "Like I said, I am good kid. I try to do the best I can. I am grateful she is not one of those people that wants to see me go away."

Decatur has found peace hearing Lee describe Lindsay's final moments on earth.

"I ran over to him and I went to check on him," Lee recalled. "The last thing was that he looked at me, then looked into the sky, and then that was kinda it."

Malpass's family says Lee has also been charged with falsifying information to an officer. They said Lee's grandmother went into the driver's seat after the accident and told deputies she was the one driving to try to spare Lee.

The District Attorney's Office would not commit on any charges being that Lee is underage.

