'Good Behavior' crew to film on Castle Street

A crew will film scenes for the TNT show Good Behavior on Castle Street on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to a film permit, exterior driving scenes will be filmed and three cast members will be involved.

The following road closures will take place due to filming:

From 7-10 a.m.

Castle Street between Fourth and Seventh streets

Fifth Street between Queen and Church streets

Sixth Street between Queen and Church streets

9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Castle between Fifth and Seventh streets

Sixth Street between Queen and Church streets

4-9 p.m.

10th Street between Ann and Queen streets

12th street between Queen Street to dead end at school.

