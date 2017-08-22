CFCC Veterans kick off fall semester with Paws4People

Paws4People took part in the special event Tuesday for Veteran students at CFCC. (Source: WECT)

There's no better way to calm back-to-school jitters than hanging out with cuddly pups.

Veterans going to Cape Fear Community College kicked off the fall semester with a gathering at the Veterans Center complete with service puppies.

Paws4People took part in the special event Tuesday for Veteran students at CFCC.

"This kind of refreshes your batteries every now and then," Gene Alexander Fulcher Jr., a veteran serving in the National Guard, said. "When you get dragged down, the school year is just starting, it's a good popular way to get the students morale high for the year."

Project SOAR was also at the event to offer opportunities for student Veterans to get to know each other outside of the class. Project SOAR offers free recreational activities for veterans such as kayaking, surfing, archery and scuba diving.

