Fire at Honest Engine ruled accidental

Honest Engine Equipment Company will reopen Tuesday after a fire tore through the shop early Saturday morning.

Honest Engine to operate out of different building after fire

Investigators with the Wilmington Fire Department said a fire that heavily damaged the Honest Engine Equipment Company over the weekend has been ruled accidental.

The business, located at 939 South Kerr Avenue, reportedly caught on fire just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

It took crews more than seven hours to contain the fire. They then spent the rest of the afternoon treating hot spots and beginning the investigation.

According to Chief Danny Grafis, Honest Engine's main building was heavily damaged due to the fire. Another building was moderately damaged, and a storage unit was involved as well.

Investigators said the fire started behind the store's service shop.

