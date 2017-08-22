NCDOT to host meeting on improving CSX tracks in Bladen Scotland counties

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public input meeting on later this month to discuss a project that would improve sections of CSX railroad tracks in Bladen and Scotland counties. (Source: WECT)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public input meeting later this month to discuss a project that would improve sections of CSX railroad tracks in Bladen and Scotland counties.

The informal meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at First United Methodist Church at 101 W. Church St. in Laurinburg.

The project would improve low-speed tracks connecting to other CSX lines east of Laurinburg and east of Bladenboro as well as near East Acadia. A total of 6.7 miles of tracks would be improved.

Officials say that the improvements would reduce rail freight delays, improve air quality and lower highway congestion. The NCDOT would use a federal grant to pay for the project.

For more information, contact Senior Rail Project Engineer Anamika Laad at 1 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, N.C. 27601; or alaad@ncdot.gov; or 919-707-4705.

