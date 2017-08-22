Donate your eclipse glasses to help students in South America, Asia

Astronomers Without Borders is collecting solar eclipse glasses to donate to schools in South America and parts of Asia who will experience an eclipse in 2019. (Source: WECT)

You searched high and low to nab a pair of solar eclipse glasses, or maybe you planned ahead and have had them for months. Regardless, thousands of people had solar eclipse glasses for the Great American Solar Eclipse of 2017.

But what are you going to do with your eclipse now?

Astronomers Without Borders is collecting solar eclipse glasses to donate to schools in South America and parts of Asia who will experience an eclipse in 2019. In the past, the organization has sent 13,700 glasses to west and central Africa for their total eclipse.

Murrayville Elementary will be collecting the glasses during its open house Wednesday night. Memories of a Child in Wilmington has also signed up to be a hot spot to collect the glasses for Astronomers Without Borders.

If you want to send them somewhere right away, they can be sent to:

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762

