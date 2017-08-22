Smithfield Foods announces $100M expansion, 280 new jobs at Tar Heel facility

Smithfield Foods announced Tuesday that it will invest $100 million and add 280 new jobs as part of the company's expansion at its food processing plant in Tar Heel.

The planned expansion includes building a new distribution center as well as expanding the Tar Heel plant's blast cell cold storage capabilities.

"This expansion reflects the promising new era we're experiencing at Smithfield," said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield Foods. "It supports our continued growth and helps us better serve our customers by providing additional capacity and optimizing our distribution footprint."

The jobs will pay up to $60,000 a year, and come with great benefits, according to Chuck Heustess, the executive director of Bladen County Economic Development Commissions. He said the county's unemployment rate is just below six percent.

"It’s great to see your largest employer continue to invest in your community because it means they’re doing well and continuing to grow," Heustess said.

Smithfield will begin construction of the new distribution center this month. The new distribution center will be 500,000 square feet with 47,000 pallet positions. The blast cell cold storage expansion, announced earlier this year, is underway and will increase the facility's capacity by 140 million pounds. Both projects will be completed by fall 2018.

"At Smithfield, we're constantly evaluating strategies to achieve greater operational efficiencies and make our supply chain more sustainable," said Dennis Organ, senior vice president, supply chain and direct store delivery (DSD) for Smithfield Foods. "This project will help us accomplish both goals while better serving our customers in the southeastern U.S."

Smithfield's Tar Heel facility is the largest pork processing plant in the world and produces fresh pork products for customers across the globe. Currently, the facility employs nearly 5,000 people and processes more than 30,000 hogs each day.

To find out how to apply for a position with Smithfield Foods, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.