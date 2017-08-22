Community Boys & Girls Club celebrate newly renovated facility

Lowe's Heroes, a group of employees-turned-volunteers, raised money to make the necessary repairs to the Community Boys and Girls Club. (Source: WECT)

The renovations will give the club much-needed breathing room.

Wayne Lofton, president and CEO of the club, moved the kids out of the building after an electrical fire four years ago. Lofton said he wasn't comfortable moving everyone back in the space until the building underwent major renovations.

"When we first came in here there was a lot of cracks in the walls," volunteer Kyle Osterhout said in July while working on the project. "The whole ceiling needed to come down."

A special ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration took place at the club Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

