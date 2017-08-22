Free dump week in Brunswick County coming next month

A free dump week will be held in Brunswick County next month. (Source: WECT)

From Sept. 11-16, Brunswick County property owners and residents will be able to dispose of all materials, except for regular household trash and hazardous waste, at the county landfill free of charge.

Items like metal, tires, electronics, latex paint and yard debris can be disposed off during this period but must be placed in their designated area.

Proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency must be shown

Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal fees.

The landfill, located at 172 Landfill Road NE in Bolivia, is open Monday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Brunswick County Solid Waste Department will collect household hazardous waste at South Brunswick Middle School on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Items will be taken free of charge from those with proof of Brunswick County residency or property ownership.

Some items that will be accepted are non-latex paints, stains, insecticides, herbicides, household cleaners, pool chemicals and aerosol cans.

The following materials cannot be accepted: ammunition, radioactive materials, infectious or biological waste, explosives, shock sensitive materials (crystallized ethers, picric acids, etc.), and non-household materials.

Electronics, latex paints, fluorescent bulbs, automotive fluids, clothing, smoke detectors and batteries are not included in this collection but are recycled at the Brunswick County Landfill year round for free.

All items brought to the event must be labeled, and the onsite staff reserves the right to refuse any item.

For any questions on items not mentioned, contact the Brunswick County Solid Waste Department at 910-253-2520.

