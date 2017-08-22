Man on bike injured in wreck

A man riding a bicycle was injured after a collision with a vehicle Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

A man riding a bicycle was injured after a collision with a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The wreck took place in the 8600 block of Stephens Church Road near Stephens Pointe Apartments at approximately 7 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the bicyclist at this time.

