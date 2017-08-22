Several wrecks on 74/76 back up traffic in Brunswick County

Multiple accidents on Hwy. 74/76 near the NC 133 bypass is backing up traffic in Brunswick County heading toward Wilmington Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

As many as four different wrecks have been called into Brunswick County dispatch near that area between 7:29 a.m. and about 7:40 a.m.

All of the wrecks were cleared as of 9:30 a.m.

