TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple wrecks on 74/76 backing up traffic in Brunswick County

Multiple accidents on Hwy. 74 near the NC 133 bypass is backing up traffic in Brunswick County heading toward Wilmington Tuesday morning. (Source: Raycom)

Multiple accidents on Hwy. 74/76 near the NC 133 bypass is backing up traffic in Brunswick County heading toward Wilmington Tuesday morning.

As many as four different wrecks have been called into Brunswick County dispatch near that area between 7:29 a.m. and about 7:40 a.m.

Stay with this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.