New Hanover County athletes take break for eclipse

New Hanover County athletes took a break for the Great American Eclipse of 2017.

New Hanover County’s Chief of Communications Valita Quattlebaum confirmed to WECT that New Hanover County Schools stopped all athletic activities between noon and 4 p.m. on Monday.

For the New Hanover High School football team, that meant moving practice back to 5 p.m.



"We talk to them a lot about being flexible,” New Hanover head coach Earl Smith said. “We talked about that the beginning of last week.”

Over the past week the Wildcats have had to be flexible. Their Week 1 game against J.H. Rose was moved from Friday to Thursday.



“We didn't know about playing on Thursday until Wednesday,” Smith said. “Flexibility is important and how you adjust to it. We try to compare it to life skills."

On Friday night, the Wildcats play their first home game of the season against Jacksonville-Northside at Legion Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

