Derek Brunson to fight Lyoto Machida

Just days after inking a new contract with the UFC, Wilmington native Derek Brunson learned he is soon headed back into the octagon.

On Monday, it was announced that Brunson will fight Lyoto Machida on Oct. 28 in Brazil in the headline event of UFC Fight Night.

Brunson, who is 17-5, last fought in June when he beat Dan Kelly in just 76 seconds.

Machida was last in the octagon in June 2015. He is coming off an 18-month suspension for admitting he took a substance banned by the USADA prior to his April 2016 fight against Dan Henderson.

