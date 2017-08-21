Neighbors weigh in on intersection changes

People who live off Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads had the chance to give their feedback on two options to ease traffic in the area. (Source: WECT)

Residents who live off Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads had the chance to give their feedback on two options to ease traffic in the area.

Dozens came out to the Northeast branch of the New Hanover County Library on Monday night to see the plans for proposed changes to the intersection.

One option is a bridge over Military Cutoff, and the other is changing the existing intersection to eliminate left turn lanes.

People who live near the intersection had mixed feelings about both options. Some residents think the bridge will hurt their property value. Others thought simple changes to the current intersection would not be enough.

Wilmington City Councilman Kevin O'Grady was at the meeting to listen to residents. He said there isn't information at this point to make a decision either way.

"They haven't told us what is the impact on traffic," O'Grady said. "Not only on the existing traffic, but what is the impact on proposed traffic? We already know there are several projects that have been proposed."

O'Grady also said city council would focus on what is best for Wilmington.

"We will try to keep Wilmington the way we live it, and that means he we have to preserve our neighborhoods," he said. "You try to do that as much as you can, but on the same token, relieving traffic congestion also makes it a better place to live. We have to balance those things."

Anyone who wants to give feedback on the project can email NC Department of Transportation technician Michael Bass at mlbass@ncdot.gov.

