WOW protests Sen. Mike Lee for second week

Women Organizing for Wilmington, or WOW, protested Senator Mike Lee’s handling of the GenX water crisis for the second week in a row Monday.

This is the sixth month the group has been demonstrating against elected officials it says doesn’t represent women and families. WOW protests in downtown Wilmington every Monday at noon.

Protestors said they’re frustrated with how the senator has responded to the water crisis, and want him to be more up front on the issue.

Lee said he respects WOW's right to protest and added that he will not shy away from asking Governor Roy Cooper tough questions regarding GenX.

WOW members said Lee isn’t doing that at all and is instead stalling.

“When your house is on fire, you put the fire out," WOW founding member Lynn Shoemaker said. "You don’t stop to ask questions about it. North Carolina is sitting on a surplus of money right now. Let’s get people back in the (Department of Environmental Quality) and (Department of Health and Human Services) to do human impact studies and to figure out how we can clean up this water and to deal with the problem that has already been committed,”

The Environmental Review Committee will meet Wednesday in New Hanover County to talk about GenX. Public officials, and members of the public are invited. The hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. at the New Hanover County Government Center.

