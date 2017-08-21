Campers receive free eclipse glasses

Campers at the One Love Tennis camp received free solar eclipse glasses to watch nature’s show in Maide’s Park Monday. (Source: WECT)

Campers at the One Love Tennis camp received free solar eclipse glasses to watch nature’s show in Maide’s Park Monday.

According to the camp’s founder, Lenny Simpson, a close friend of the camp donated about 300 glasses so the kids could safely see the eclipse.

“What we did with One Love is, we wanted to give every young boy and girl the opportunity to see this eclipse happening right here in Wilmington, 96 percent of the total eclipse,” he said.

Simpson said the camp also brought in an astronomer to teach the campers about how the eclipse happens, and to discuss viewer safety.

Campers said the donation didn’t go unnoticed.

“It was really nice. He spent his time on us and that was very cool and nice of him,” Ma’kenza Green said.

“I think it’s awesome that we get to come out here and share these glasses and let us see the thing because we wouldn’t have gotten to see it until like 30 or 75 years from now,” Jamasz Lidner added.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.