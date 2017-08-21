Confidence comes in waves for kids at Surfers Healing camp

Surfers Healing has been using the power of ocean waves to help better the lives of children with autism for 20 years, and for the 12th consecutive year, the group is hosting a surf camp in our area.

The annual camp in Wrightsville Beach takes place Monday and Tuesday and the goal is pretty simple, but also meaningful.

"My son has autism and when he got diagnosed, I wanted to do something to help him, myself and other kids," said John Pike, who directs the local Surfers Healing camp. "We got him here and the rest speaks for itself -- a lot of smiles, a lot of happy folks.

"A lot of our kids are sensory seekers so they search out stuff like this. ... We have some kids that don't want to go right away, but the families are used to that. You know, we have meltdowns in Walmart almost on a daily basis. But once they go in (the water), 99.9 percent of them want to go back."

According to one of the volunteers, the camp can be a springboard to autistic children branching out in other areas.

"We've certainly had kids that we've worked with that have gone on to ride bicycles, play baseball, a lot of things because we're really trying to build self-confidence," Keith Gensen said.

