Back to School Week: Keeping your kids healthy during the school year

Nurse Practitioner Megan Monroe from CVS’s MinuteClinic joined us to talk about ways to keep your children healthy during the school year.

She reminded parents that getting the required immunizations for students who are beginning pre-school, kindergarten and elementary school and 7th grade is important.

Going into 7th grade, a Tdap vaccination booster and a meningitis vaccination are required. Tdap protects against Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis or whooping cough.

Monroe also said parents must stress the importance of hand washing to their children.

She said she tells her children to sing Happy Birthday twice to make sure they’re washing for twenty seconds or more.

At the start of the school year, parents will want to look out for illnesses like strep throat and conjunctivitis (pink eye) which are common at the beginning of the school year.

Both are contagious and if contracted, keep your children home and get them treatment.

