2 Hampstead teens accused of causing $1.5M worth of damage to hotel

Deel (left) and Scheffler (right) (Source: Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Four teens, including two from Hampstead, are accused of causing approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to a hotel that was under construction.

According to officials, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office responded to 1248 Hwy. 210 in Sneads Ferry on Aug. 1 to investigate possible vandalism at a hotel.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the hotel had suffered a significant amount of damage after a water valve had been left open.

Thanks to community tips, investigators eventually identified the teens allegedly involved.

Christian Ray Deel, 18, and Matthew Scheffler, 18, both from Hampstead, as well as Holian Yvonne Houseweart, 16, of Sneads Ferry, were taken into custody Monday and charged with:

Felony injury to real property

Felony breaking and entering to a building

Felony conspire to break and enter a building

Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor

All three were given $60,000 bonds each.

Officials said an unidentified juvenile under the age of 16 was also charged in connection with the vandalism.

