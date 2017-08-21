Stellar turnout for solar eclipse party at Airlie Gardens

Hundreds turn out at the eclipse watch party at Airlie Gardens on Monday. (Source: WECT)

Hundreds traded in fancy hats and pastel dresses for eclipse glasses and plenty of sunscreen Monday at Airlie Gardens.

It was an eclipse party for the whole family as hundreds gathered near the old oak tree. Airlie Gardens handed out free eclipse glasses to all that came through the gates.

Kathy Nomides packed a picnic lunch and lounged under an umbrella while her 5-year-old granddaughter took in the eclipse.

"Since this is a once in a lifetime event, we thought she would want to come out and see it," Kathy said. "She is now learning about it in school. They provided the time off so she can now see it."

Nomides remembers the memories she made when she witnessed a partial eclipse years ago.

"I remember doing this when I was in grade school and wanted her to experience this as well," she stated.

Cape Fear Museum and New Hanover Library provided solar system science experiments, hands-on eclipse style crafts and other information at science stations for families to participate in as they waited for the eclipse to happen.

"We wanted to see all the fun stuff and we wanted to see the eclipse and have fun learning cool things at the science stations that they had here," Steven Eyles said.

Some were able to skip the eclipse glasses frenzy as they brought their own welder glasses to the event. Rob Sneed used to be a welder so he had them in his garage.

"It has some controls inside to set the speed of closure or how dark it gets or how long it takes to get dark and of course the shade of the lens," Sneed said. "Combine all those things (and) it becomes your own personal helmet, and when you put it on, it's just perfect."

