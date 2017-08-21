Lane closure scheduled Tuesday on Eastwood Road

The red line shows where a lane on Eastwood Road will be closed Monday morning. (Source: CFPUA)

Manhole maintenance will force a lane on Eastwood Road to close Tuesday morning.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews will be working in the outer eastbound lane at 1910 Eastwood Road beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. No excavation is planned and work is expected to be completed by noon.

For more information, call 910-332-6426.

