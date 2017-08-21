Man rides to four corners of the country for Ali's Alliance

David Cowan sits on the Harley-Davidson that he is riding on his trip to the four corners of the United States. (Source: Sandra Effertz Photography)

In late June, David Cowan started a 12,000-mile journey that has taken him to the four corners of the United States.

Cowan is making the solo trip on his Harley-Davidson to raise awareness of Ali's Alliance Cancer Resources and Support Directory, a free online service aimed at helping cancer patients and their families get information on the disease.

Cowan started Ali's Alliance in 2011 after his wife, Alison, died of mucosal melanoma. When Alison was first diagnosed, Cowan and his family were unsure of where to turn for help and he founded Ali's Alliance "to mitigate the confusion and anxiety that accompanies managing and battling cancer," according to a news release.

"Like a lot of folks, we went on the internet and we put in cancer treatment and you get back 48 million pieces of information," said Cowan, whose trip brought him to Wilmington on Monday. "Most of which have nothing to do with you or where you live so the Ali's Alliance directory is a direct response to that moment when you simply don't know where to turn. You don't even know what questions to ask and you need to begin to search out therapy, support and treatment for the cancer that you're dealing with."

After leaving Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on June 28, Cowan traveled west to San Diego, north to Neah Bay, Wash., back east to Madawaska, Maine, and is now heading down the east coast for the final leg of the trip, which will conclude at his home in Jupiter Farms, Fla.

Along the route, Cowan has been planting stakes with red knots attached to them at significant locations and landmarks to represent the expansion of Ali's Alliance. A red knot is the symbol used in the Ali's Alliance logo.

