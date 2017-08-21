Rouzer says still time left for Congress to act

In a wide-ranging interview Monday, Representative David Rouzer (R-NC 7) said the federal government is not unified now, but work could still get done before the year is out.

Rouzer says tax reform and infrastructure will be the focus for the remainder of 2017.

"We're only eight months into the year, seven months into his (President Trump's) presidency," Rouzer said. "We still have a lot of time left. I do believe we'll get the tax reform. There will be some meaningful tax reform by the end of the year. I serve on the transportation and infrastructure committee. I believe we'll have some form of an infrastructure bill, not this year, but going into early next year. There's some good wins left to have. I believe we can put a few touchdowns on the board."

The congressman visited the WECT studio Monday while on recess from activity in Washington. While health care dominated the headlines this year, Rouzer does not feel it will come up again until next year. A bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed to make it out of the United States Senate.

"The President and the Republican governors need to get together and hammer out a compromise. At that point in time, I believe the Senate will have a much better prospect of coming to some resolution on a repeal and replace," Rouzer said.

WHITE HOUSE TURNOVER

Rouzer said he's not surprised to see some of the turnover that has taken place in the first year of the president's term in office, with the most recent departure being adviser Steve Bannon last week.

"I don't think if you look back at any presidential administration, it's not uncommon at all to see a little turmoil, where people have come and gone," Rouzer said. "That's a highly intensive pressure cooker in the White House."

Rouzer pointed out part of the early turnover could be attributed to people still getting their footing in office.

"You have a lot of folks in the White House too that really don't have much governing experience," Rouzer said. "So it takes a little while."

NORTH KOREA

When it comes to national security, Rep. Rouzer said he does not feel North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will go further than threats with the territory of Guam. He feels China holds the key to controlling the country by hurting their bottom line through exports.

"Personally I think they like to have the bad boy next to them for leverage in other ways perhaps," Rouzer said. "The president needs to be tough with China and creative with China to put the screws to North Korea."

CHARLOTTESVILLE

For the first time since the violence in Charlottesville, Rouzer made a public statement about the rally and circumstances that have transpired since that point.

"My first thought is evil in any form has to be met with absolute terms of condemnation," Rouzer said. "No question about that. I was saddened to see what took place in Charlottesville. But those organizations -- your white supremacists, neo-nazis, any other group out there such as the KKK -- they have no place in American society. They have to be condemned in the most forceful way possible."

The congressman also weighed in on President Trump's remarks, with his initial statement that condemned violence on many sides, while not specifically condemning the groups Rouzer mentioned.

"Knowing the president the way I do, and I've talked to him several times, there's no doubt in my mind that he is absolutely 100 percent committed to the American people and loves this country very very much. I also know he rejects any form of racism or any form of hatred as well. I think his statement overall in the context of everything was a bit muddied."

CONFEDERATE STATUES

As for the current debate of whether statues honoring the confederacy should remain, Rouzer says he supports the statues staying, because he doesn't want to diminish our ability to learn about the history.

"It doesn't improve education. It doesn't improve the economy. It's one of those things where people have an emotional issue and we have to look at it from a much broader sense," Rouzer said.

Rouzer said he supports the state law that prevents statues from being removed by local municipalities.

"If it's the will of the society as expressed through their local representatives and the statehouse and the governor as a whole to bring them down, that's why we have elected government," Rouzer said.

