Two women last seen in mid-August located in Pitt County

Two women who were reported missing after having last been seen in Wilmington August 12 were found safe in Pitt County.

According to authorities, Angela Rose Howe, 48, and Amanda Kelly Downey, 23, were both last seen at an apartment on Coddington Loop.

Howe and Downey are both described as being about 5'7" or 5'8", 160 lbs. with brown eyes and dark, shoulder-length hair. Downey also has several tattoos.

