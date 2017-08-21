MISSING: Two women last seen in mid-August

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for two women who were last seen August 12.

According to authorities, Angela Rose Howe, 48, and Amanda Kelly Downey, 23, were both last seen at an apartment on Coddington Loop.

Howe and Downey are both described as being about 5'7" or 5'8", 160 lbs. with brown eyes and dark, shoulder-length hair. Downey also has several tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

