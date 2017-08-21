BCSO: Supply man allegedly hits two people with stolen car

A Supply man is accused of hitting two people as he left the parking lot of a Winnabow grocery store in a stolen car Saturday.

According to Emily Flax with Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Travis Hank Priest was attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot of Palms Grocery at 6341 Ocean Highway East shortly after 2:30 p.m. when a car alarm sounded and alerted people in the store.

When a 68-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man tried to get in their car, Priest allegedly jumped into the vehicle and told the couple to drive him.

An arrest warrant states Priest threatened the couple with a handgun.

Another man and a woman in the store saw the confrontation and attempted to help the couple get Priest out of the vehicle.

After a struggle ensued, Priest was able to pull away in the vehicle, striking the two women in the process. One of the bystanders managed to pull two of the victims away from the vehicle in time to avoid major injuries.

Priest is accused of driving a short distance away in the vehicle before fleeing on foot. A K9 unit with the sheriff's office tracked him down a short time later.

Priest has been charged with:

two counts of first-degree kidnapping

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

robbery with dangerous weapon

larceny of a motor vehicle

break or entering a motor vehicle

larceny

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

three counts of simple assault

two counts of communicating threats

