'So You Think You Can Dance' tour to perform at the Wilson Center

Several finalists and All-Stars from the Emmy Award-winning TV series So You Think You Can Dance will perform at the Wilson Center in Wilmington in October.

The realty series attempts to uncover the country's most talented dancers.

The Season 14 finalists and All-Stars are set to tour this fall. They will be at the Wilson Center Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Finalists Dassy, Kaylee, Kiki, Koine, Lex, Logan, Mark, Robert, Sydney and Taylor, and All-Stars Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar — all trained by America’s top choreographers — will present a high-energy, live dance show that will highlight your favorite numbers from Season 14 and feature new surprises.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. online at capefearstage.com or at 2 p.m. at Ticket Central.

Watch So You Think You Can Dance Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox Wilmington .

