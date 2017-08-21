MISSING: Man last seen in Leland Thursday

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to officials, David Lee Dotson was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 17, at approximately 10 a.m. at a residence on Hunters Ridge Drive in Leland.

He may be in the Charlotte area and driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with NC EBB-9224 tags.

Dotson, 24, is about 5'11 and weighs about 185 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Liles at 910-880-5756.

