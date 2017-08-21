Missing Leland man found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Missing Leland man found safe

David Lee Dotson (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office) David Lee Dotson (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said a Leland man missing since last week has been found safe.

Initially, David Lee Dotson was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 17, at approximately 10 a.m. at a residence on Hunters Ridge Drive.

Officials announced Monday afternoon that Dotson had been located safe in Salisbury.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly