TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of 17th Street near hospital to close Saturday night

A portion of 17th Street near New Hanover Regional Medical Center will close for road work beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The road will be closed between Medical Center Drive and Doctors Circle, and is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists can use Medical Center Drive and Doctors Circle as a detour during the closure.

