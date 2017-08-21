NC jail worker fired after allegedly selling drugs to inmates

A Wake County detention officer was fired when he was arrested on various charges including providing drugs to inmates, officials said.

Andrew Richard Byrd, 25, of Lemon Drop Circle in Apex was arrested early Sunday.

Byrd was terminated Saturday night from his position as a Wake County Detention Officer, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

Byrd is charged with possession of controlled substance on jail premises and providing drugs to inmate, according to jail records.

He is also charged with heroin possession and conspire to sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance.

Byrd is being held on a $500,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.