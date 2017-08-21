NASA pays teachers a visit during eclipse

Teachers in Brunswick County will watch the historic eclipse and learn valuable information from a member of NASA.

Brunswick County Academy is hosting a viewing party for county teachers and an information session led by NASA's educational resource staff Monday afternoon.

A school spokesperson says 200 pairs of glasses will be given out first-come-first-serve to the teachers starting at 1 p.m. The session led by NASA will focus on ways teacher's can use Monday's historic eclipse to create educational opportunities for kids in the classroom in the coming days.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will give you a live look at the viewing party during WECT's special 2 p.m. eclipse coverage and reactions from educators in this evening's newscast.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.