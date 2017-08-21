Two people shot on Anderson Street Sunday night - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Two people shot on Anderson Street Sunday night

Two people were injured in a shooting on Anderson Street late Sunday night. (Source: WECT) Two people were injured in a shooting on Anderson Street late Sunday night. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Two people were injured in a shooting on Anderson Street late Sunday night.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 10:30 p.m. near Ruth's Grocery at 503 Anderson Street.

Officers discovered a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Neither of the wounds were considered life-threatening, and police don't believe the victims were the intended targets.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly