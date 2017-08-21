Two people shot on Anderson Street Sunday night

Two people were injured in a shooting on Anderson Street late Sunday night. (Source: WECT)

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 10:30 p.m. near Ruth's Grocery at 503 Anderson Street.

Officers discovered a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Neither of the wounds were considered life-threatening, and police don't believe the victims were the intended targets.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

