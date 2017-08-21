Man accused of shooting at Castle Hayne home

James Tallman (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A man is accused of shooting at a Castle Hayne home Sunday evening.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to the 2200 block of Chair Road in reference to a residence struck by gunfire.

Deputies pulled over James Tallman in the area and interviewed him before taking him into custody.

Tallman was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied home/moving vehicle.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Tallman has previous convictions for larceny (2008), drug possession (2012) and carrying a concealed weapon (2014).

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.