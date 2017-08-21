Rocky Point man accused of sexually assaulting child - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Rocky Point man accused of sexually assaulting child

Esteban Pino Sanchez (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office) Esteban Pino Sanchez (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Rocky Point man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Pender County.

Esteban Pino Sanchez, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with:

  • felony statutory rape of a child by an adult
  • felony sexual offense with a child by an adult
  • two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child
  • two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery

Sanchez was booked under a $1 million bond.

According to Pender County Sheriff's Office officials, the department began an investigation after a child disclosed to her mother that she was sexually assaulted.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly