Rocky Point man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Rocky Point man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Pender County.

Esteban Pino Sanchez, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with:

felony statutory rape of a child by an adult

felony sexual offense with a child by an adult

two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery

Sanchez was booked under a $1 million bond.

According to Pender County Sheriff's Office officials, the department began an investigation after a child disclosed to her mother that she was sexually assaulted.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

