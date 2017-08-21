Alleged kidnapper now faces weapon charge

A man accused of abducting a 6-year-old girl from her in front of her Wilmington home last year now stands accused of having a weapon in the detention center.

Douglas Nelson Edwards was charged with possession of a weapon by an inmate Sunday. Edwards was caught with a battery casing that had been fashioned into a blade, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Edwards has been in custody since his arrest last year. His bond has been set at more than $12 million.

According to court documents, Edwards, a registered sex offender, was watching the girl play in the front yard of her home in the Royal Palms Community on Sept. 14 before snatching her onto his moped.

Witnesses reported watching the girl “screaming and kicking” Edwards moments after the kidnapping.

Searchers looked through the area throughout the night, until authorities were led to a wooded location off of River Road the next morning. The girl was found alive, but covered in mosquito bites and chained to a tree.

Edwards, who was brought in for questioning the night before and kept under surveillance overnight, was arrested that morning. He admitted to taking the girl, according to a court document.

