Several hundred without power in Wilmington

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Parts of Wilmington are without power Sunday night according to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map.

The outage happened around 10pm.

Here is the map of the current outage that ranges from affects parts of Shipyard, Carolina Beach and College Roads. 

