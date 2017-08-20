GenX group holds run for clean water

The group Wilmington’s Stop GenX in our Water teamed up with Fleet Feet Sporting Goods store Sunday to host a three mile run for clean water.

Runners were asked to bring bottled water as a donation for those who can’t get clean water on their own. Those who donated received a 10 percent discount on their purchases at Fleet Feet Sunday.

Fleet Feet’s owner, Michelle Fogle, said it’s only right to help those less fortunate access clean water.

“Everyone now has information about what’s going on with our water system and unfortunately there are people in our community that just can’t get to a clean water pump and don’t have the income to go buy bottled water so for us just being able to help this part of our community that’s what we’re hoping to do today,” Fogle said.

The founder of Stop GenX, Beth Markesino, said the event allowed the public to talk about GenX in a different way.

“It’s just gathering our community together our very active community which I love, and getting out and moving and talking in a different setting, a more relaxed setting, and talking about the issues regarding our water contamination,” she said.

The water donations will be dropped off at the Martin Luther King Center in Wilmington.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.