Surf Fest draws competitors from around the world

Surfers from around the world competed in the twelfth annual O’Neill/Sweetwater Pro-Am Surf Fest Friday through Sunday.

According to event director Brad Beach, the competition started after he and his friend wanted to create a big surf event on the east coast. Beach’s friend is from Wrightsville, so they decided to start it here.

“There’s a great surf community here and it made a lot of sense it’s centrally located for guys from Puerto Rico to come up and the guys from New Jersey New York to come down,” he said. “The whole idea was to inspire the kids to get more involved. It’s a great lifestyle and it’s something that you can do from when you’re seven eight years old until you’re 80 years old,” Beach said.

One of those kids inspired was local surfer Josh Gans. Gans, 13, has been surfing for three years. He competed in the 14 and under competition and said it’s beneficial for young surfers to meet and see professional surfers at events like this.

“There’s so much more talent that you can watch and try to almost model yourself after what they’re doing and just try to do what they’re doing,” Gans said.

Gans got a chance to speak with some of those professional surfers. They told him to “be patient, look for the good waves and surf as much as possible.”

Professional surfer Kei Kobayashi said the Surf Fest gave him a chance to speak with some younger kids and amateur surfers. Kobayashi,18, flew in for the competition from California. He has surfed in competitions as far away as Europe but said Wrightsville stacks up.

“I like Wrightsville. Today the waves are amazing. I always have a blast here the waves are good the food is good and there are a lot of really cute girls,” he said.

Kobayashi and Gans were just two of around 225 surfers competing for prizes up to $15,000. Surfers came from as far away as Brazil to compete. Beach said he is grateful to the town of Wrightsville Beach for letting him hold the competition year after year, and host all of these surfers.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.