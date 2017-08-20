Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl abducted in NC

The Stokes County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing girl.

Trinity Lakin McGraw is and 8-year-old white female. She is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 53 lbs.

McGraw has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long nightgown with a watermelon design. She did not have any shoes or socks.

There is allegedly one abductor, Patrick Ryan McGraw.

McGraw, 37, is described as a white male. He is 6 feet tall and 220 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

McGraw was last seen in a white t-shirt. He has a cross tattoo on his left calf and a clock tattoo on his right shoulder.

The alert says they were last seen in Westfield, NC. They were traveling in a gray 2016 Ford Focus with a Georgia license plate. The license plate is RDG2189. They are possibly traveling to Kentucky.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you are asked to call the Stokes County Sheriff's Department immediately at (336) 593-8787 or call 911 or the State Highway Patrol.

