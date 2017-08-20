Crews respond to early morning structure fire in Oak Island

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Oak Island early Sunday morning.

They got the call around 2:30 a.m.

Lieutenant Joyce with the Oak Island Fire Department said the fire happened at the intersection of 25th Place East and East Beach Drive.

There is no information yet on how the fire started.

Neighbors say no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Check this story later for more details

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

